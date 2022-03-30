TATA IPL 2022: How does the points table look like after KKR vs RCB match? Check orange, purple cap holders

Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to sixth place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings, after registering their first win of the campaign. Kolkata Knight Riders tried to pull off a miracle but fell just short of it, as RCB pulled away with a 3-wicket win to put their first points on the board.

KKR are currently in fifth place, both teams are level on points, albeit KKR are ahead on net run rate.

While Faf du Plessis continues to lead the charts for Orange cap with 93 runs to his name, RCB's star of the Wanindu Hasaranga now leads the charts for the purple cap having taken 5 wickets in IPL 2022 so far.

More to follow....