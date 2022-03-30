Search icon
TATA IPL 2022: How does the points table look like after KKR vs RCB match? Check orange, purple cap holders

RCB climbed to sixth place in the league standings, one place below KKR, after their stunning 3-wicket win over the two-time IPL champs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore climbed to sixth place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings, after registering their first win of the campaign. Kolkata Knight Riders tried to pull off a miracle but fell just short of it, as RCB pulled away with a 3-wicket win to put their first points on the board. 

KKR are currently in fifth place, both teams are level on points, albeit KKR are ahead on net run rate. 

Screenshot-113

While Faf du Plessis continues to lead the charts for Orange cap with 93 runs to his name, RCB's star of the Wanindu Hasaranga now leads the charts for the purple cap having taken 5 wickets in IPL 2022 so far. 

More to follow....

