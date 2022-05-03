Search icon
IPL 2022: BCCI reveals schedule and venue for Playoffs, Final

Currently, all league matches of the IPL are held in the state of Maharashtra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 03, 2022, 07:32 PM IST

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is reaching the business end of the tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule and venues for the playoffs and the final clash.

According to the press note released by the IPL, the playoffs and final will be played from May 24 to May 29, 2022, in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. 

Qualifier 1 will be held in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 24. It will be followed by the Eliminator on May 25. As for the Qualifier 2 and Final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host on May 27 and 29 respectively.

Currently, all league matches are held in the state of Maharashtra and are spread across four venues, two in Mumbai, one in Navi Mumbai and one in Pune. The Wankhede Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune are the current venues. 

The 2021 edition saw the United Arab Emirates (UAE) host the second half of the tournament after COVID-19 entered the camps when the league was taking place in India.

