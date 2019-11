Tasmania vs New South Wales, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TAS vs NSW today in Marsh One-Day Cup 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Tasmania vs New South Wales: Marsh One-Day Cup 2019

TAS vs NSW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Tasmania vs New South Wales Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, November 19.

Tasmania vs New South Wales (TAS vs NSW) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Ben McDermott (C), Matthew Gilkes

Batters – Daniel Hughes (VC), Jack Edwards, Nicholas Bertus, Jason Sangha

All-Rounders – James Faulkner, Moises Henriques

Bowlers – Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Liam Hatcher

TAS vs NSW My Dream11 Team

Ben McDermott (C), Matthew Gilkes, Daniel Hughes (VC), Jack Edwards, Nicholas Bertus, Jason Sangha, James Faulkner, Moises Henriques, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Liam Hatcher

TAS vs NSW Probable Playing 11

New South Wales possible XI: Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gilkes, Nicholas Bertus, Jason Sangha, Peter Nevill (C & WK), Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher.

Tasmania possible XI: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (C & WK), Beau Webster, Macalister Wright, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Clive Rose, Jackson Bird.

