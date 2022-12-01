Taskin Ahmed ruled out of ODI series opener against India; 21-year-old star named as replacement

Taskin Ahmed

Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening game of Bangladesh's forthcoming three-match ODI series against India owing to persistent back problems.

Given his current form, the Bangladesh speedster was expected to lead the home team's pace attack on the tour. For the time being, Shoriful Islam has been called up to the ODI team as a replacement.

"Taskin has been ruled out of the first ODI due to a recurrence of his back injury," BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin informed Cricbuzz on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal suffered a groin injury in a warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 30.

"Tamim's scan report is still pending. He suffered a groin injury, so the doctor recommended a scan to determine his availability." said Minhajul.

The BCCI has already announced India's squads for ODI and Test series, as the Men in Blue prepare to kick off their journey to the ODI World Cup 2023 with the Bangladesh tour. After the heartbreak of the T20 World Cup 2022, India will be desperate to end their ICC trophy drought, and the ODI World Cup next year provides them with a wonderful opportunity to win their first major trophy since 2013.

IND vs BAN ODI Series Schedule

First ODI will be played on Sunday, December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. (11:30 AM IST)

Second ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 7 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. (11:30 AM IST)

Third ODI will be played on Saturday, December 10 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. (11:30 AM IST)

IND vs BAN ODI squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

READ| Bangladesh vs India ODI, Test series: Squads, schedule, venue, live streaming details - All you need to know