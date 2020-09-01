Tarouba weather forecast, Jamaica Tallwahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Rain to play spoilsport at Brian Lara Stadium?

Tarouba weather forecast, Jamaica Tallwahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: CPL 2020

The 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will be played between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday.

The clash will take place at 07:30 pm IST and the weather is expected to be rainy and there are 40-60% chances of precipitation in the match.

The pitch will likely help spinners and anything above 140 will be a good score in the first innings.

Jamaica Tallwahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle, Rovman Powell, Javelle Glenn, Xavier Marshall, George Worker, Andre Russell, Amad Butt, Ramaal Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Shamar Springer, Steven Jacobs, Derval Green, Imran Khan.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Sikandar Raza, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Tim Seifert, Amir Jangoo, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.