Tarouba weather forecast, Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Will BAR inch closer to semi-final?

Tarouba weather forecast, Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: CPL 2020

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will match 26 take place between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Fans can expect a bit of drizzle and there are 20-40% chances of precipitation in the match.

The pitch will help spinners and anything above 140 will be a good score in the first innings.

The average first innings score here ranges from 130-140 runs.

Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors: Squads

Barbados Tridents: Jason Holder (C), Nyeem Young, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr., Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Marcus Stoinis, Harry Gurney, Alex Hales, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop and Shayan Jahangir.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Kevin Sinclair, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ross Taylor, Chris Green, Ashmead Nedd and Jasdeep Singh.