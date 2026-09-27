'Target mark on the back': Sunil Gavaskar cautions next chief selector ahead of Ajit Agarkar’s exit

Sunil Gavaskar has cautioned the next India chief selector about the intense scrutiny that comes with the role as Ajit Agarkar’s tenure nears its end. Gavaskar highlighted the pressure and criticism selectors face while making important decisions for Indian cricket.

Ajit Agarkar’s exit as chairman of the selection committee is turning into an open secret and the BCCI has already started looking for his replacement. Plenty of names are floating around but Sunil Gavaskar has a warning for whoever steps in next month—the job’s much tougher than it looks. The new chairman will face their first big test almost immediately: picking India’s squad for the New Zealand tour which includes five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

Gavaskar, who won the World Cup in 1983 didn’t sugarcoat it. He said this high-pressure role always forces you to make difficult decisions, and it’s almost impossible not to step on some toes. Choose one player, and you leave out another—sometimes, even the most deserving get squeezed out just because the competition in Indian cricket is so fierce.

He went on to say that “mischief makers” sometimes lurk within the selection committee itself. The chairman catches all the heat, even if other selectors made the calls.

Gavaskar explained it like this in his Mid-Day column: “Yes, it’s an honour to be chairman of the national selection committee. But the job also puts a target on your back. Just like umpiring, wicketkeeping, and now commentary—everyone forgets the nine right things you did and picks apart the one mistake, over and over.”

A lot of people overlook something important: the chairman often has to defend decisions that the rest of the selectors actually forced through. But when it’s time to face the cameras, all eyes—and criticism—are on him.

Looking back at Agarkar’s time in charge, he took over in 2023. Under him, India reached the 50-over World Cup final, won the T20 World Cup back-to-back in 2024 and 2026, and grabbed the Champions Trophy in 2026.

Still, Gavaskar says the new chief selector, no matter how popular or successful as a player, will be remembered more for his mistakes than what he gets right. BCCI plans to announce Agarkar’s replacement next month.

Or, as Gavaskar put it: “Whoever steps into the job—no matter how great or celebrated he was as a cricketer—when his term ends, he’ll find the list of minuses, however unfair, outweighs the pluses.”

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