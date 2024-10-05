Tanush Kotian scripts history as Mumbai win 15th Irani Cup after 27 years

Young all-rounder Tanush Kotian was instrumental to Mumbai's win in the Irani Cup 2024.

Tanush Kotian's gritty unbeaten century led Mumbai to their 15th Irani Cup victory, secured by their first innings lead over Rest of India on the fifth and final day in Lucknow. This victory marks Mumbai's first Irani Cup win in 27 years, with their last triumph dating back to the 1997-98 season. Despite appearing in eight finals since then, including the 2015-16 season, Mumbai had not been able to clinch the title.

On the final day, Mumbai, starting from an overnight score of 153 for six, declared their second innings at 329 for eight, setting a target of 451 runs for Rest of India. Kotian, who had scored 64 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 114 off 150 balls in the second innings, with 10 fours and a six to his name.

Realizing the impossibility of chasing down the target in just over a session, Rest of India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad conceded defeat and shook hands with Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, resulting in a draw and victory for Mumbai, the defending Ranji Trophy champions.

Kotian's mature innings, especially after the early dismissals of Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur, was well-supported by Mohit Avasthi, who came in at number 10.

Avasthi batted brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 51 off 93 balls. He struck four fours and a six, contributing significantly to Kotian's total of 158 runs for the ninth wicket.

Despite off-spinner Saransh Jain's impressive six-wicket haul (6/121), Mumbai's victory was inevitable.

Mumbai skipper Rahane expressed his delight at the team's performance.

“Winning the trophy after 27 years feel amazing. It was a red-soil wicket. I will like to pick Tanush Kotian for his performances in the previous season and this match.

“The Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup belong to everyone – from the maidan cricketers to everyone playing cricket in Mumbai.”

