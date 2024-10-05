Tanush Kotian scripts history as Mumbai win 15th Irani Cup after 27 years

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Meet woman, who failed in four UPSC prelims, missed interview, got panic attack, then finally became...

Meet woman, who switched from medical to modelling, now has net worth of 10000000, she is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

Nuclear Shadows: Israel's military, economic, covert strategies, and their implications for Iran's resilience

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

TDS deposit rules relaxed: Is employee TDS credit at risk?

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

8 incredible images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

'Kapil Sharma Show Hindustan ka sabse ghatiya show hai': FIR writer Amit Aaryan lashes out at comedian

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Meet Mammootty, Saif's heroine, South star who failed in Bollywood, was slapped by director, thrown out of films; now...

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

HomeCricket

Cricket

Tanush Kotian scripts history as Mumbai win 15th Irani Cup after 27 years

Young all-rounder Tanush Kotian was instrumental to Mumbai's win in the Irani Cup 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

Tanush Kotian scripts history as Mumbai win 15th Irani Cup after 27 years
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tanush Kotian's gritty unbeaten century led Mumbai to their 15th Irani Cup victory, secured by their first innings lead over Rest of India on the fifth and final day in Lucknow. This victory marks Mumbai's first Irani Cup win in 27 years, with their last triumph dating back to the 1997-98 season. Despite appearing in eight finals since then, including the 2015-16 season, Mumbai had not been able to clinch the title.

On the final day, Mumbai, starting from an overnight score of 153 for six, declared their second innings at 329 for eight, setting a target of 451 runs for Rest of India. Kotian, who had scored 64 in the first innings, remained unbeaten on 114 off 150 balls in the second innings, with 10 fours and a six to his name.

Realizing the impossibility of chasing down the target in just over a session, Rest of India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad conceded defeat and shook hands with Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, resulting in a draw and victory for Mumbai, the defending Ranji Trophy champions.

Kotian's mature innings, especially after the early dismissals of Sarfaraz Khan and Shardul Thakur, was well-supported by Mohit Avasthi, who came in at number 10.

Avasthi batted brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 51 off 93 balls. He struck four fours and a six, contributing significantly to Kotian's total of 158 runs for the ninth wicket.

Despite off-spinner Saransh Jain's impressive six-wicket haul (6/121), Mumbai's victory was inevitable.

Mumbai skipper Rahane expressed his delight at the team's performance.

“Winning the trophy after 27 years feel amazing. It was a red-soil wicket. I will like to pick Tanush Kotian for his performances in the previous season and this match.

“The Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup belong to everyone – from the maidan cricketers to everyone playing cricket in Mumbai.”

Also read| BAN vs ENG, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

Mukesh Ambani’s first business wasn't Reliance Industries, his journey started with...

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

SC rejects petitions seeking review of judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

Gautam Adani makes BIG change in group, his two companies are now...

NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

NASA issues ALERT as five asteroids approach Earth today at speed of...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

Big move by Gautam Adani, his company signs Rs 815 crore deal to acquire...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

Bigg Boss 18: Step into cave-hotel themed BB house with 107 cameras, luxurious bathroom, scary jail, spacious bedroom

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement