Tamim Iqbal in line for Bangladesh ODI return ahead of home West Indies series

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is set to make a comeback to the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies, an official said Saturday.

Tamim has not played since injuring his wrist during the Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka in the UAE in September.

He was expected to return to the side during the ongoing two-Test series against the West Indies but a rib injury in a recent training session delayed his comeback.

"He has been cleared by the physio to play the ODIs. We are expecting him to play from the start of the series," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

The three-match ODI series will be held from December 9-14 in Dhaka and Sylhet.

Bangladeshi selectors on Saturday included Tamim in a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI squad for a warm-up match against the visitors in Dhaka on Thursday.

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will lead the BCB team in the game.

"We included Mashrafe and Tamim in the practice match squad as we felt they need some match practice before the series," Minhajul said.

West Indies are currently trailing Bangladesh by 0-1 in the Test series.