Tamil Nadu create HISTORY, becomes first team to score 500 runs in 50 overs

Tamil Nadu cricket team has achieved the unthinkable. It has become the first-ever professional-level team in the world to score 500 runs in the fifty over game. TN achieved this feat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh.

While batting first, TN scored 506 runs at the loss of two wickets. The two openers for the team scored big centuries. Opener B Sai Sudharsan scored 154 off 102 balls. He hit 19 fours and 2 sixes.

The other opener—N Jagadeesan—was also in sublime form. He scored 277 runs off 141 balls. He hit 25 fours and 15 sixes.

The two other batsmen who got chance to bat were B Aparajith and B Indrajith who scored 31 runs each.

The Arunachal Pradesh bowlers were totally clueless and went for runs in almost every over despite trying out eight different bowlers. They are yet to bat in the game, but it’s unlikely for them to achieve a run rate of more than 10 in every over.

The match is taking place in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

One can still question the quality of pitches in domestic tournaments, but it’s definitely extraordinary batting that led to such a huge score!

