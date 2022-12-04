Talks are on with MS Dhoni, hope he will play in Abu Dhabi T10 league: Shaji Mulk

File Photo

Shaji Mulk, chairman of the T10 Sports League, has indicated that they would contact former India captain MS Dhoni about playing for the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Mulk further said that Dhoni instructed them on league plans before to the commencement of this T10 season.

Dhoni retired as one of India's most successful captains, having led the team for decades and winning three International Cricket Council (ICC) titles. The Ranchi-born cricketer is still playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

"Dhoni has a lot of influence on T10. He advised us before the ahead of the league. As he retires, we will surely approach him," T10 league Chairman Shaji Mulk told ANI.

While Dhoni's brilliance may not be seen again at the international level, the wicketkeeper captain continues to amaze opponents in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he captains the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales, Suresh Raina, David Miller, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieran Pollard, and Eoin Morgan, among others, lit up the evening at Abu Dhabi's magnificent Zayed Cricket Stadium in Season 6.

The Abu Dhabi T10 has eight teams competing across 33 games for the top prize, with the final slated for December 4.

READ| WATCH: Virat Kohli pulls off one-handed catch to send back Shakib Al Hasan during IND-BAN 1st ODI