Taking it too far? Now a 'vegan' cricket ball

From food to even tea, people have been transforming their eating habits and are turning towards veganism.

However, the trend has caught the eye of cricket as an English cricket club have switched to using a vegan ball from the traditional leather one.

Earley Cricket Club in Reading - a town 40 miles (64 kilometres) west of London - had already introduced vegan tea. Founder and chairman of the club Gary Shacklady found most cricket club tea's consisted of ham sandwiches which were no use to him after he turned vegan.

Now they have introduced a vegan cricket ball -- a synthetic animal products-free ball which is covered in rubber instead of leather.

Spanning a wide variety of ages, backgrounds, ethnicities, races, religious beliefs and attracting players from outside the county. We are pleased to have seen a positive impact on the game after the cricket world cup at grass routes@ECB_cricket @ICC @cricketworldcup @iccwomen — Earley Cricket Club (@earleycricket) August 13, 2019

“It does behave like a leather cricket ball, but it bounces more and it’s more difficult to grip,” Shacklady told the Daily Mail.

“But we’re enthused by it and we’re hopeful of finding a better version.” Shacklady, who founded the club 12 years ago and at 33 is the youngest cricket club chairman in England, is hoping other clubs in their Berkshire Cricket League will follow their lead.

Ham and beef sandwiches were replaced by Moroccan tagine, lasagne and meat-free spaghetti Bolognese.

“The teas have been well received as our players understand and support the reasoning behind the decision,” said Shacklady, who set up the club 12 years ago.

“When other teams come to us, they pile their plates high. And when they eat food, nobody complains.

“Although you usually get one middle-aged white man who is horrified -- it’s fine, he doesn’t have to eat it. But the point is that everyone can," the Daily Mail added.