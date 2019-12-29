'Taken completely out of context': Shoaib Akhtar backtracks from claims on Danish Kaneria controversy - Watch

After Shoaib Akhtar claimed that Danish Kaneria was treated unfairly by his Pakistani teammates just because he was a Hindu during an interview, the cricket fraternity did not back down from criticizing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their lack of authority.

However, the former Pakistan speedster has now backtracked on his claims on Sunday (December 29) and claimed that his words were taken out of context.

Shoaib posted a new video on his Youtube account and provided clarification about his previous comments made over the controversy.

"I watched the mess that was made of my statement, which was taken completely out of context. I have given a thorough & complete response to all the criticism, addressing it point by point. Watch the video. Understand what i was trying to say," Akhtar's post on Twitter read.

"There is unwritten contract that we got to respect every player no matter what. But there was some hesitation shown by a few players. This is not our team’s code of conduct. This is just 1-2 players’ and there are these kinds of players all over the world who pass racist comments," the former cricketer said in his video.

"We, as a society, should realise that this should be nipped from the bud. I am a product of this society and I did that. I had told them I will throw you out if you talk like this (about Kaneria’s faith). Because this is not our culture."

"We as a nation did not let such discriminatory thoughts prevail. We stopped it there. We have improved a lot as a society in the last 10-15 years," he added.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Danish Kaneria was the only second Hindu player after Anil Dalpat to represent Pakistan in international cricket.

Among the list of bowlers, Danish Kaneria is fourth on the list with most Test wickets for Pakistan. He is behind fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

After allegations of being involved in spot-fixing, Kaneria was given a lifetime ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).