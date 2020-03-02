'Take it on the chin and move on': Virat Kohli reacts after India's 2-0 Test series loss in New Zealand

Team India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his thoughts after his side's 7-wicket loss in the second Test match against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (March 2).

Kohli accepted the fact that it was the Indian batsmen who let the team down throughout the series.

“We accept it upfront and if we have to win away from home, we have to do that. No excuses, just learning, moving forward. In Tests, we weren’t able to play the cricket we wanted to,” Kohli said during the post-match ceremony.

With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has claimed up to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 180 points. Team India are still leading the pack with 360 points after 9 matches played.

“The batsmen didn’t do enough for the bowlers to try and attack. The bowling was good, I thought even in Wellington we bowled well. Sometimes if you bowl well and things don’t happen, you have to take it in your stride,” Virat adeed.

The 31-year-old also claimed that his side will go back to the drawing board to chalk out what exactly went wrong.

“It was a matter of not having enough intent in the first game, and not closing out here. We didn’t bowl in the right areas for long enough," he said.

"They created a lot of pressure. It was a combination of us not executing well enough and New Zealand sticking to their plans."

“Disappointing, have to go back to the drawing board and correct things going forward,” he added.

Speaking on the topic of losing the toss on day one, Virat said: “Toss, you could think about it being a factor, but we don’t complain. It did give extra advantage to the bowlers in each Test but as an international side, you’re expected to understand that."

“We need to accept we were not good enough, take it on the chin and move on,” the Indian skipper claimed.