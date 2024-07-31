‘Take a break but...': Gautam Gambhir’s stern message to India players in first dressing room speech

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

7 bikes that offer the best mileage in India

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

8 achievements of Mughal that are actually false

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

6 underrated films of Ranvir Shorey

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

सेलीब्रेटी बन गया ये मोची, 200 रुपये की चप्पल के लिए लग रही लाखों की बोली, जानें Rahul Gandhi से कनेक्शन

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Flight में पति पत्नी के बीच हुई जूतम पैजार, बवाल सुलझाने के लिए कराई गई Emergency Landing 

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

Delhi में मौत की वजह बने Momos, लड़की के साथ हुआ कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर कांप जाएगी रूह

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: Vikas Divyakirti Responds To Accusations After Aspirants' Deaths

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Lok Sabha: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Italy Mein Halwa' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi | BJP Vs Congress

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Wayanad Landslide Update: Over 140 Lives Lost, 1000+ Rescued By Air Force, Rescue Operation On

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Charuhasan, Kamal Haasan's elder brother hospitalised, his daughter shares health update

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

HomeCricket

Cricket

‘Take a break but...': Gautam Gambhir’s stern message to India players in first dressing room speech

Gambhir kicked off his coaching career with a bang, leading the team to a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 07:04 PM IST

‘Take a break but...': Gautam Gambhir’s stern message to India players in first dressing room speech
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, shared some words of caution during his first on-camera speech in the Indian dressing room. He kicked off his coaching career with a bang, leading the team to a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. This series marked India's first under Coach Gambhir and new captain Suryakumar Yadav, signaling a new era for the team in the shortest format of the game.

The first two T20Is were won by India with ease, despite some pressure from Sri Lanka's top-order batsmen. The Indian spinners were the heroes, consistently triggering collapses in the Sri Lankan batting lineup. However, it was the third match in Pallekele that truly showcased Team India's resilience.

In a challenging chase of 138 runs, Sri Lanka seemed to be cruising at 110/1 in 15 overs. But the Indian spinners fought back, putting pressure on the Sri Lankan batsmen. Even though Sri Lanka remained in the lead, thanks to Kusal Perera, the game took a dramatic turn. With just 9 runs needed off 12 balls and six wickets in hand, the hosts were in a strong position.

That's when Surya made a bold move by handing the ball to Rinku Singh, who was bowling in international cricket for the first time. Rinku delivered an outstanding performance, conceding only three runs and taking two crucial wickets, including that of Perera.

"Guys, congratulations on a great series win. Congratulations to Surya as well, outstanding captaincy and with the bat as well. I asked for something before the start of the game and you absolutely delivered it. "This is what happens when you keep fighting, (and when) you don't give up," Gambhir told the team in a dressing room chat shared by BCCI on 'X'.

"These kind of games happen and the only way these key games can happen (in favour) is when we keep fighting on every delivery and for every run and this was the example."

Gambhir encouraged the team to continue working together to improve on playing on turning tracks, which present a unique challenge for the batting group.

"We keep getting better, we keep improving our skills as well because we still need to get better on playing on wickets like these, because we might end up getting these kind of wickets (in future).

"So we should first assess the situation and conditions really quickly and what is the par score as well," he said.

Gambhir encouraged players not involved in the upcoming three-match ODI series to take advantage of their break, but also to stay focused on maintaining their fitness for the upcoming home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

"Some of the guys will not be a part of the 50-overs format will have a longer break, so make sure when you come back for the Bangladesh series...you can take a break. You absolutely deserve it, but more importantly, keep your skills and especially the fitness levels high."

"You don't want to come for that series thinking that 'okay, I can just turn up, probably deliver for the team'. So make sure that from the fitness point of view, the fitness levels are right up there," he said.

It is important to note that Hardik Pandya will not be included in the ODI squad as he has requested a break from the 50-over format for personal reasons. While Gautam Gambhir did not specifically mention any names, the BCCI has clarified that Hardik will only be eligible for selection in the ODIs once he demonstrates his fitness in domestic cricket.

Also read| Meet athlete who clinched an astounding 28 Olympic medals while grappling with anxiety and ADHD

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

Radhika Madan on beauty standards in industry, recalls being told her jaw is 'little tedha': 'Did they expect me to...'

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

'It is not...’: Tarun Tahiliani defends Paris Olympics uniforms amid backlash

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

This filmmaker treated Shah Rukh Khan ‘as badly as spot boy’, made him work as assistant; earned more than him, now...

Wayanad landslide: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 crore aid to Kerala

Wayanad landslide: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 5 crore aid to Kerala

Meet man whose one post on X exposed trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, know what was written by him

Meet man whose one post on X exposed trainee IAS Puja Khedkar, know what was written by him

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

This progressive TV show was directed by Asha Parekh, it ran for 4 years, had cricketer as hero, it is...

Richest female cricketers in the world

Richest female cricketers in the world

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Vitamin B6 deficiency: 6 fruits you should add in your diet

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement