Taijul Islam breaks Shakib Al Hasan's major Test record for Bangladesh to become...

During the second Test match against Ireland, Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam achieved a major record in the red-ball format.

Taijul Islam on Saturday scripted history after he surpassed Shakib Al Hasan's major Test record and became the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the format. The left-arm spinner achieved this milestone during the second Test match against Ireland, which is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. He achieved this feat after he dismissed Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie in the 6th over of the second innings.

Taijul Islam breaks Shakib Al Hasan's record

Taijul Islam currently has 248 wickets to his kitty in 57 matches and 102 innings, which includes 17 fifers and two 10-fers. He surpassed Shakib's record of 246 wickets, which he took in 71 matches and 121 innings. The third Bangladeshi player in the list is Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who has 209 wickets to his name in 56 matches and 98 innings.

BAN vs IRE 2nd Test

Bangladesh won the Toss and decided to bat first in Dhaka. In the first innings, the home side posted 476 runs on board, courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das' centuries. In reply, Ireland were bundled out for 265. In the second innings, Bangladesh declared their innings for 297/4, setting a target of 509.

Currently, Ireland are 153/5 in the third Session of Day 4 and require 356 more runs to win.

(With ANI inputs)