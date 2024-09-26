‘Tagdi practice karwayi’: Shubman Gill after facing Rishabh Pant’s spin in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test – Watch

Rishabh Pant showcased his bowling skills by bowling leg spin to his teammate Shubman Gill in the nets.

It is always a delight to witness the versatility of cricket players when they take on different roles during a match. This was evident during a recent practice session of the Indian cricket team in Kanpur, as wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant showcased his bowling skills by bowling leg spin to his teammate Shubman Gill in the nets.

The amusing moment was captured in a video shared by the BCCI on social media platform “X” (formerly Twitter). The video showed Pant, with his batting pads still on, confidently delivering leg spin to Gill. The lighthearted exchange between Pant and KL Rahul, where Pant humorously mentioned his recent bowling stint in the Delhi Premier League 2024, added to the fun atmosphere of the practice session.

Pant's enthusiasm and enjoyment while bowling were evident as he playfully exclaimed, “Kya beat karaya yaar (What a beat it was).”

Gill, after walking off the nets, gave his final verdict saying – “Tagdi practice karwayi thi tune, Rishabh (It was a great practice, Rishabh).”

A black soil pitch will be utilized for the upcoming five-day game, known for its anticipated low bounce and spin-friendly conditions.

Watch:

In addition to Player of the Match Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill emerged as key contributors for India in the first Test against Bangladesh held in Chennai. These two talented players showcased their skills and teamwork, leading India to a resounding 280-run victory. Their strong partnership of 167 runs in India's second innings solidified their position and set a challenging target of 515 runs for the visitors.

Gill achieved his fifth Test century, finishing unbeaten on 119, while Pant, making a successful return to Test cricket, scored an impressive 109 runs. Pant's century marked his sixth in Test cricket, matching the record set by MS Dhoni for the most centuries by a wicketkeeper-batsman for India. This outstanding performance culminated in India's comprehensive victory over Bangladesh by a significant margin of 280 runs.

Also read| IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kanpur