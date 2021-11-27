Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Prediction, T10 League: Best picks for TAD vs NW in Abu Dhabi

The 19th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will see Team Abu Dhabi go one-on-one against North Warriors. After five consecutive wins, Team Abu Dhabi had tasted their first defeat However, they are ruling the league table with 10 points.

As for North Warriors, they on the other side, have struggled a lot in the initial phase of the tournament and will be looking to win their remaining fixtures as they are currently placed at the 5th spot with 2 points.

Dream11 Prediction – Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors – T10 League, 2021 in Abu Dhabi

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell

All-rounder: Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Liam Livingstone, Umair Ali

Bowlers: Merchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Josh Little

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Chris Gayle, Colin Ingram, Farooq Muhammad, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Danny Briggs, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Samit Patel, Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Josh Little, Ross Whiteley, Oshane Thomas

Kennar Lewis, Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Rovman Powell (VC), Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Liam Livingstone (C), Umair Ali, Merchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Josh Little

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Match Details

The match begins at 5:30 PM IST and will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, November 27. The match will be telecasted on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex and will be live-streamed on VOOT App in India.

Squads

Team Abu Dhabi: Liam Livingstone, Chris Gayle, Marchant De Lange, Colin Ingram, Phil Salt, Paul Stirling, Obed McCoy, Danny Briggs, Jamie Overton, Naveen Ul Haq, Fidel Edwards, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Faraazzudin, Ahmad Daniyal, Chris Benjamin.

Northern Warriors: Chris Jordan, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Tahir, Upul Tharanga, Rayad Emrit, Samit Patel, Kennar Lewis, Abhimanyu Mithun, Kaunain Abbas, Umair Ali Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Josh Little, Gareth Delaney, Yo Mahesh Vijayakumar, Ross Whiteley.