'Aa rahe hai hum, jald hi': Taapsee Pannu announces wrap of Mithali Raj's biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

In the day and age of biopics, one of the most awaited ones is that of Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj. The movie titled 'Shabaash Mithu' will see versatile actress Taapsee Pannu play the role of the batter. The biopic is all set to hit the silver screen soon after it was announced sometimes back and fans can't keep calm.

In the recent development of the movie, Pannu took to her social media and announced the successful wrap-up. She even quoted some famous lines from the movie and even cheered for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

She took to Twitter and shared a picture and wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya tha, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi. 'Women in Blue' Aa rahe hai hum, Jald hi #ShabaashMithu. ITS A FILM WRAP! Get ready to cheer for the World Cup 2022 #WomenInBlue".See here:

As far as Mithali's cricketing career is concerned, she is currently leading the ODI and Test side. She is also the highest run-getter in women's international cricket.

She had recently opened up on how BCCI should currently focus on the World Cup rather than talking of women's IPL. "Right now, I feel instead of talking about the IPL, it’s important that we focus on the World Cup as it’s a major event. "At the moment it’s important for me to get the team prepared for the World Cup. If the team does well in the World Cup, then it will be a huge boost for the sport in the country and for the domestic players as well," said Mithali recently as quoted by Cricket.com.