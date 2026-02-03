T20I World Cup 2026: How many Indian-origin players will feature in ICC marquee event?

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to commence on February 7 with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts. Apart from the defending champions, several other teams have Indian-origin players in their squads. Know more about the total number of cricketers of Indian origin in each team.

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is all set to commence on February 7 with India and Sri Lanka as co-hosts of the marquee event. The defending champions are among the favourites in the tournament because of the recent form of key players in the format. However, several other popular Indian-origin players are also in the limelight ahead of the World Cup, who will feature as players of other teams. Yes, you read it right! Nearly 40 cricketers of Indian origin are set to feature in the 20-team tournament.

Several associate nations' squads are filled with Indian-origin players including Canada, USA, UAE, and Oman, among others. Canada will enter the T20 World Cup 2026 with 11 cricketers of Indian origin, followed by the USA with 9 such players. Oman and the UAE have seven Indian-origin players each in their squads.

Apart from these, New Zealand have two Indian-origin players, Rachin Ravindra and Ish Sodhi. South Africa have Keshav Maharaj, West Indies have Gudakesh Motie, Italy have Jaspreet Singh, and the Netherlands have Aryan Dutt.

The upcoming edition of the T20I World Cup is set to feature 20 teams, divided into four groups. India is placed in Group A alongside Namibia, the USA, the Netherlands, and Pakistan.

Each team will face other teams of the group, and the top two sides from each group will advance to the Super Eight round. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-final and finals, then these games will be shifted to Sri Lanka; they will be played as per the original venues in India. The Final will be played on March 8.