T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt

In a major development in the ongoing tussle between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's request to shift its fixtures outside India for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Now, the BCB has come up with another request and asked the ICC for more time to talk to their government.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, BCB president Aminul Islam said that the ICC had agreed to his request for more time. ''I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time,'' he said.

''They said it's a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us, but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback,'' he added.

Talking about Bangladesh's desire to participate in the T20 World Cup, Islam further said, ''I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup? The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don't think India is safe for our players. A government doesn't only consider the players, but they consider all factors, when it takes a decision.''

Meanwhile, the ICC on Wednesday confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh's matches to be played in India. The decision was taken after an ICC board meeting was held on January 21 through video conference.

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7 and Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their campaign against the two-time champions, the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.