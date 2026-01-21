FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 175 crore in India

T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt

Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report

Trump calls PM Modi 'fantastic leader,' says will have 'great deal' with India

DNA TV Show: India's hypersonic vision on Republic Day 2026 parade

Republic Day Parade 2026: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Jan 23; check timings, other details

Deepinder Goyal resigns as Zomato CEO: Know his net worth, Eternal Q3 profit and more

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur moves Delhi High Court against daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here

Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details he

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'

Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 175 crore in India

MSVPG box office day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend

2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

HomeCricket

CRICKET

T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt

After being denied the request to shift Bangladesh's T20I World Cup 2026 fixtures outside India, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has come up with another request to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 12:11 AM IST

T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt
ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major development in the ongoing tussle between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh's request to shift its fixtures outside India for the upcoming T20I World Cup. Now, the BCB has come up with another request and asked the ICC for more time to talk to their government.

As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, BCB president Aminul Islam said that the ICC had agreed to his request for more time. ''I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time,'' he said.

''They said it's a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them. I don't want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka. I know the ICC denied us, but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government's feedback,'' he added.

Talking about Bangladesh's desire to participate in the T20 World Cup, Islam further said, ''I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn't want to play in the World Cup? The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don't think India is safe for our players. A government doesn't only consider the players, but they consider all factors, when it takes a decision.''

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Meanwhile, the ICC on Wednesday confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh's matches to be played in India. The decision was taken after an ICC board meeting was held on January 21 through video conference.

The ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7 and Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their campaign against the two-time champions, the West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details here
Wife of this billionaire buys MF Hussain's painting for Rs 118 crore, details he
Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'Biggest superstars are Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan'
Border 2 lyricist Manoj Muntashir disagrees with AR Rahman's 'communal' remark
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu box office collection day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 175 crore in India
MSVPG box office day 10: Chiranjeevi film beats Prabhas' The Raja Saab
T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time to talk to Bangladesh govt
T20I World Cup 2026: BCB makes another request to ICC, asks for more time
Sanjay Leela Bhansali becomes first filmmaker to represent Indian cinema at Republic Day parade: Report
Sanjay Leela Bhansali to represent Indian cinema at Repulic Day parade
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement