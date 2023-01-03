Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20I India vs Sri Lanka: Umran Malik clocks 155 kmph as he gets Dasun Shanaka out, netizens can't keep calm

Indian bowler Umran Malik clocked a speed of 155 kmph as he got Sri Lankan batsman Dasun Shanaka out, leaving netizens stunned by his skill.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

T20I India vs Sri Lanka: Umran Malik clocks 155 kmph as he gets Dasun Shanaka out, netizens can't keep calm
Umran Malik celebrates India's win against Sri Lanka (Photo - Disney

T20I India vs Sri Lanka: As India vs Sri Lanka T20I match came to an end with a close victory for the Men in Blue, Indian team bowler Umran Malik stole the show with his stellar performance in the last over bowled by him, taking the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Dasun Shanaka.

Umran Malik got praise from all over the cricket fraternity as he ended up clocking a speed of 155 kmph on the ball which claimed the wicket of Dasun Shanaka, bringing the Indian cricket team close to victory in the match against Sri Lanka.

After his stellar performance against Sri Lanka stole the show at the beginning of the series, netizens were left swooning over Umran Malik's performance and the final ball which claimed Shanaka's wicket and proved to be a turning point for India in the match.

One Twitter user wrote, "Brilliant spell by Umran Malik. His bowling figure and bowled 155 kmph delivery stole the show." Another Twitter user said, "Pace is Pace. India needs more bowlers like Umran Malik."

Here are some of the best tweets by netizens on Umran Malik clocking 155 kmph against Sri Lanka - 

 

 

 

 

The nail biting finish to the India vs Sri Lanka match was grabbed by Axar Patel. Axar Patel was picked by Pandya as a surprise choice to bowl the last over. The spinner was dispatched for a six on the third ball by Karunaratne but then his partner Ranjitha was run out.

READ | India beats Sri Lanka by 2 runs in 1st T20I as Shivam Mavi bags 4 wickets on debut, highlights

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's engagement: Photos of Aamir Khan's daughter that will make you believe in 'true love'
What will Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl look like? Here's a look at Brahmastra stars' childhood photos
Streaming This Week: Freddy, Goodbye, Qala, OTT releases to binge-watch
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19 update: 5 cases of XBB.1.5 variant driving US surge found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.