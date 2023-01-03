T20I India vs Sri Lanka: Umran Malik clocks 155 kmph as he gets Dasun Shanaka out, netizens can't keep calm

Umran Malik celebrates India's win against Sri Lanka (Photo - Disney

T20I India vs Sri Lanka: As India vs Sri Lanka T20I match came to an end with a close victory for the Men in Blue, Indian team bowler Umran Malik stole the show with his stellar performance in the last over bowled by him, taking the wicket of Sri Lankan batsman Dasun Shanaka.

Umran Malik got praise from all over the cricket fraternity as he ended up clocking a speed of 155 kmph on the ball which claimed the wicket of Dasun Shanaka, bringing the Indian cricket team close to victory in the match against Sri Lanka.

After his stellar performance against Sri Lanka stole the show at the beginning of the series, netizens were left swooning over Umran Malik's performance and the final ball which claimed Shanaka's wicket and proved to be a turning point for India in the match.

One Twitter user wrote, "Brilliant spell by Umran Malik. His bowling figure and bowled 155 kmph delivery stole the show." Another Twitter user said, "Pace is Pace. India needs more bowlers like Umran Malik."

Here are some of the best tweets by netizens on Umran Malik clocking 155 kmph against Sri Lanka -

Umran Malik - flying high with the spell of 2/27 in 4 overs.



He clocked 155kmph in his final over. — Zafar Khan (@iamkhanzafar) January 3, 2023

Umran Malik at 23 is breathing fire, at this rate he’ll breathe lava at 26, when he reaches his peak strength, will go on to be a terrific bowler till 33, this man is ruling the cricket for the next ten years — mister t-man (@techsaturation) January 3, 2023

The nail biting finish to the India vs Sri Lanka match was grabbed by Axar Patel. Axar Patel was picked by Pandya as a surprise choice to bowl the last over. The spinner was dispatched for a six on the third ball by Karunaratne but then his partner Ranjitha was run out.

