T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh 'won't be too happy with it', says Rohit Sharma after breaking most sixes record

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Rohit Sharma played a captain’s knock in India’s 56-run win against Netherlands at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday in Australia’s Sydney. Sharma also overtook former teammate Yuvraj Singh to become the leading six-hitter for India at the tournament with three massive hits in his innings.

The India skipper was asked what he would say to his good friend and former teammate Yuvraj Singh after taking the label of the leading six-hitter from him. Sharma had a cheeky response: “He won't be too happy about it.”

Yuvraj Singh, whose 6 sixes in an over at the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup 2007 remains the most iconic moment, had held the record for India until Sharma broke it on Thursday.

Sharma also became T20 World Cup’s second highest six-hitter in his 39-ball 53 against the Netherlands. Only Chris Gayle of the West Indies has hit more sixes than him. While Sharma is now at 34 sixes, Gayle’s record of 63 sixes is expected to stay for a while.

The India skipper was a happy man after the win, which he called a “near-perfect game” for India.

"When you’re expected to win, the pressure is a lot more. This was a near-perfect game for us. Won’t say we were in a spot of bother at the start, the wicket was on the slower side and we couldn’t play our shots right at the start," Sharma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots. With the ball, we were clinical,” the Men in Blue skipper added.

India won the match comfortably after scoring 179/2 in their 20 overs as Virat Kohli (62*), Suryakumar Yadav (51*) and Rohit Sharma (53) shined with the bat. A fine all-round bowling performance then restricted the Dutch to 123/9, handing India a 56-run win and taking the Men in Blue to the top of the points table in their Super 12 group at the T20 World Cup 2022.

