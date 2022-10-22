T20 World Cup: 'Ye humse out nahi hota', Pakistan fan in awe after watching Virat Kohli's batting in the nets

Image Source: Twitter/screengrab



Virat Kohli appears to be in total command of his game ahead of India's T20 World Cup 2022 opener against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The same was evident in a couple of Twitter videos. On the eve of the big game at MCG, the seasoned hitter can be seen refining his batting abilities in the nets in the clips.

During the practice session, Kohli played a variety of strokes, including a reverse sweep against wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

As is customary, a large crowd came to see Virat and other Indian players practice. Following Kohli's strokeplay, a Pakistani fan aired his worries, saying: “Ye Kohli mujhe lagta hai kuch karega. Ye Humse nahi out hota (I feel, Kohli will do something big [against Pakistan]. He’s not going to get dismissed by us).”

'Ye Kohli mujhe lagta hai kuch karega. Ye Humse nahi out hota' - Pak fan watching Virat Kohli during practice #T20WorldCup #T20WCwithCN #INDvsPAK #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Gdxq8q3vqF — News18 CricketNext (@cricketnext) October 22, 2022

Virat Kohli's status in the Indian T20I team was called into question prior to the Asia Cup 2022 due to an extended dry spell. However, the former captain silenced his detractors by placing second in the six-team tournament with 276 runs from five innings.

During the tournament, Kohli also snapped his much-discussed century drought, smashing 122* off 61 balls in India's last Super-4 match against Afghanistan.

Virat resumed his success in the home T20I series against Australia after recovering his form in the Asia Cup. In the third and final T20I, he smashed 63 off 48 balls to help India win the series 2-1.

No surprise, Kohli is now anticipated to do well in India's T20 World Cup campaign in 2022.

