The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is poised to resume on May 17 (Saturday) following a week-long suspension due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. With only 16 matches remaining in the season, the competition for playoff spots is intensifying. Among the frontrunners for a place in the final four is the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the team may face a significant setback as one of their star players, Will Jacks, is likely to be unavailable for a substantial portion of the tournament.

According to a report from ESPN Cricinfo, Jacks is expected to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs due to his selection in the England squad for an upcoming three-match ODI and three-match T20I series against the West Indies. The scheduling of the ODI series coincides with the IPL playoffs, which means Jacks may not be able to participate if MI secures a spot in the final four.

In light of Jacks' potential absence, ESPN Cricinfo reports that England's prominent wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is set to step in as his replacement in the MI squad, contingent upon the team's playoff qualification. Bairstow, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, is currently captaining Yorkshire in the County Championship and is expected to travel to India following a match against Surrey. Should his IPL deal materialize, Bairstow will miss one County Championship match and two T20 Blast fixtures.

Additionally, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that their players will not be permitted to remain with their IPL franchises beyond May 26. Consequently, MI's South African duo, Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickleton, may also be unavailable for the playoffs if the team qualifies. As the tournament progresses, the dynamics of player availability will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the outcomes of the IPL 2025 playoffs.

