T20 World Cup: Why India will be cheering for Pakistan against South Africa after Bangladesh win

Team India defeated Bangladesh by five runs courtesy of the DLS method in yet another nail-biting classic at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.

India were in a good position after wins in their first two games and despite the loss to the Proteas, the destiny is still in their own hands and the win against Bangladesh has not only increased their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals but also topping the table in Group 2.

If India beat Zimbabwe, they will qualify for the final four, however, to top the table they need South Africa to love the match either against Pakistan or Netherlands. 

The Proteas will be up against Pakistan and the Netherlands in their last two games and their best chance of losing a game will be against Pakistan as they are much stronger team as compared to the Netherlands, well atleast on paper.

Pakistan may not have gotten a favour from India in their last two games but the Men in Blue will be now cheering for their arch-rivals on Thursday. 

India with a win over Zimbabwe will reach 8 points and for them to top the table they need South Africa to finish at 7 points. South Africa will be expected to beat the Dutch but Pakistan, who have just won one game in the tournament so far have to win all their remaining games. Thus, a win on Thursday will not only help them keep alive but will give an opportunity to the Indian team to top the table.

