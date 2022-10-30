T20 World Cup: Why Dinesh Karthik’s helmet is different from other Indian batsmen

File Photo

T20 World Cup 2022: Dinesh Karthik made a remarkable comeback into the Indian national team at the age of 37. The veteran star has been the first choice wicketkeeper in the T20 World Cup 2022, backed by skipper Rohit Sharma over Rishabh Pant.

While Dinesh Karthik’s comeback has been in the headlines, fans also notice his batting helmet which is different from other Indian batsmen. Some fans would know all about it, considering that Karthik also wears the similar make in IPL. For those who are curious, read below.

Why is Dinesh Karthik's helmet different?

Karthik wears a slightly unconventional helmet instead of the design commonly used by most batters. There is no specific reason behind it, apart from Karthik’s choice in selecting the design.

One technical reason could be the weight of the helmet, which is lighter than the conventional one. But the reason most comes down to personal preferences. Karthik’s wicket-keeping helmet has also been different from other keepers on instances.

Earlier in his career, Karthik has been seen wearing a baseball-like face-protector guard during keeping. The equipment is allowed as per the rules of cricket

Apart from Dinesh Karthik, some other cricketers have also been seen wearing the same helmet design over the years. This includes Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara, former English players James Taylor and Michael Carberry, as well as Karthik’s former IPL teammate Rahul Tripathi.

READ | T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli set to break another world record after reaching THIS milestone during IND-SA clash