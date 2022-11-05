T20 World Cup: Why did Australia failed to qualify for semi-finals despite having same points as England?

Team Australia- File Photo

Defending champions Australia were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in their final Super 12 encounter on Saturday in Adelaide.

Mark Wood and Sam Curran bowled brilliant death bowling to reduce Sri Lanka to 141 for eight in 20 overs, and despite making hard work of it, England accomplished their target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Australia needed to win by a large margin against Afghanistan to secure a spot in the semi-final race. They just won by 4 runs and that victory earned them two vital points, but it did not significantly enhance their NRR. Their NRR is -0.173, which is lower than England's +0.473.

Australia needed a Sri Lankan upset to advance, but their dreams shattered as Englnd defeated the Asia Cup champions in the final over with two balls to spare.

England, along with New Zealand from Group 1 advanced to the semi-finals. On Sunday, the semi-finalists from Group 2 will be determined.

South Africa will take on Netherlands while Pakistan will look for a back door entry by defeating Bangladesh and India will take on Zimbabwe. If India wins then South Africa and India will qualify for the semi-finals.

READ| SL vs ENG: England seal their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, knocks out defending champions Australia