Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup: Why did Australia failed to qualify for semi-finals despite having same points as England?

England, along with New Zealand from Group 1 advanced to the semi-finals. On Sunday, the semi-finalists from Group 2 will be determined.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 06:13 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Why did Australia failed to qualify for semi-finals despite having same points as England?
Team Australia- File Photo

Defending champions Australia were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022 after England defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in their final Super 12 encounter on Saturday in Adelaide.

Mark Wood and Sam Curran bowled brilliant death bowling to reduce Sri Lanka to 141 for eight in 20 overs, and despite making hard work of it, England accomplished their target with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Australia needed to win by a large margin against Afghanistan to secure a spot in the semi-final race. They just won by 4 runs and that victory earned them two vital points, but it did not significantly enhance their NRR. Their NRR is -0.173, which is lower than England's +0.473.

Australia needed a Sri Lankan upset to advance, but their dreams shattered as Englnd defeated the Asia Cup champions in the final over with two balls to spare.

England, along with New Zealand from Group 1 advanced to the semi-finals. On Sunday, the semi-finalists from Group 2 will be determined.

South Africa will take on Netherlands while Pakistan will look for a back door entry by defeating Bangladesh and India will take on Zimbabwe. If India wins then South Africa and India will qualify for the semi-finals.

READ| SL vs ENG: England seal their spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, knocks out defending champions Australia

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Air Quality Index: A look at ways to improve AQI at home
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Not only Rishi Sunak, THESE leaders of Indian origin are in commanding position in their countries; check list
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: How many faces are there in THIS image?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.