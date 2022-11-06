T20 World Cup: Which teams have qualified for semi-finals after Super 12 stage

Photo: PTI

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup ended with an unprecedented day where favourites to qualify were knocked out and a team written off entered the final four defying all odds. India was assured qualification even before their final match started as Netherlands knocked South Africa out in a shocker.

Pakistan, who lost their first two matches, were expected to depart after the Super 12 stage. However, they defied the odds and made their place in the semi-finals. South Africa are not the only big upset of the tournament. On Saturday, hosts Australia were knocked out after falling behind arch-rivals England on net run rate. England qualified from Group A alongside New Zealand who topped the group.

In Group A, all three - Australia, England and New Zealand - ended the Super 12 stage on the same number of points (7) and the same number of wins (3). However, Aaron Finch-led Australia finished their matches with a negative net run rate while Jos Buttler’s England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand remained in the positive.

In Group B, South Africa was in pole position to qualify alongside India. However, they received a huge shock from minnows Netherlands and could not add to their points tally, ending with 5 points and only two wins in the Super 12 stage. The stunning result ensured that the Bangladesh vs Pakistan match essentially became a quarter final.

With both teams at 4 points each, the semi-final spot of South Africa was a win away and open for anyone to grab. Pakistan prevailed on the day and scripted a memorable T20 World Cup comeback. The Babar Azam-led side ended their match overtaking both India and South Africa to become the leaders of the group.

Skipper Rohit Sharma-led India were the next to play in the ultimate game of the T20 World Cup 2022 knockout stage. Losing the game would have meant that India qualified behind Pakistan in the points table. A win against Zimbabwe now puts India on top of the Super 12 Group B points table with 8 points and 4 wins.

With the four teams to qualify confirmed, Super 12 Group A winners New Zealand will play Group B runners-up Pakistan in the first semi-final on Wednesday (November 9). Super 12 Group B winners India will play Super 12 Group A runners-up England in the second semi-final on Thursday (November 10). The two winners will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 final next Sunday (November 13).

