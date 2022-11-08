T20 World Cup: Which 2 teams will advance to final if both semi-finals are abandoned due to rain

Source: Twitter

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 has been a thrilling tournament with major upsets, thrilling games, and some epic contests taking place so far. However, one thing that has spoiled the party often has been the weather. Rain has been a deciding factor, and it has marred the results of many games.

With just the two semifinals and the final remaining, ICC cannot afford to have any more abandoned matches. That's why the global cricket governing body has put various rules into place so that the matches do not get abandoned. Or rather that would be the last resort.

But what if both the semifinals get abandoned due to rain, which 2 teams will progress into the final of T20 World Cup?

What if both T20 World Cup semifinals get abandoned due to rain?

While the possibility of rain washing out both the semifinals and their subsequent reserve days is very low, should it come to that, then both the Group 1 and Group 2 winners will progress into the final.

This means if both semifinals are abandoned due to rain, India and New Zealand will play in the final. If the final also gets washed out, then both the finalists will share the trophy.

New Zealand are set to take on Pakistan in Sydney on November 9, whereas India will lock horns with England on November 10. For the Super 12 games, there was no reserve day in place, while the minimum of five overs must have been bowled in the second innings to determine the result of a contest.

ICC have tweaked those rules, with reserve days in place for both the semifinals and a minimum of 10 overs must be bowled in the second innings to determine the winner.