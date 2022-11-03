T20 World Cup: What is the weather forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match on November 6 ?

The Adelaide Oval- File Photo

Pakistan defeated South Africa in a rain-affected match at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, November 3. South Africa had a rough start while chasing 185, as Quinton de Kock went to the pavilion without scoring a single run, but crucial knocks from captain Temba Bavuma (36 off 19), Aiden Markram (20 off 14), and Heinrich Klaasen (15 off 9) kept the proteas in the game.

However, Pakistan's bowlers had a fantastic day, delivering blows to South Africa and making their run chase more difficult than predicted. Pakistan's premium pacer Shaeen Afridi, who has been heavily criticized for his form in the competition, recorded his best stats in the current edition, picking three wickets in three overs and conceding only 14 runs.

Shadab Khan, who scored 52 off 22 balls and took two wickets in the game, was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. With that win, Pakistan moved to third place in Group 2's points table, and they need to win by a massive margin against Bangladesh and hope for a few surprises to advance to the semi-finals.

However, November 6 (Sunday) will be an important day for Group 2 as it will finalise the two teams who will officially qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

According to the weather forecast, a clear sky is expected for November 6 (Sunday), and we can expect a match without any rain. The daytime temperature is forecast to be close to 25 degrees Celsius, with plenty of sunshine. A few clouds and showers are expected, but only at night, which will have little effect on India's match against Zimbabwe.

