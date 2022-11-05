T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli turns mentor for Rishabh Pant ahead of Zimbabwe clash- WATCH

Image Source: Twitter

Rishabh Pant, the Indian team's wicket-keeper batsman, has been sidelined from the tournament. Because he did not have many top-tier performances leading up to this marquee tournament, veteran player Dinesh Karthik has been the Men in Blue's designated glove man over the unusual Pant.

However, at India's recent net practice in Melbourne, top-order batsman Virat Kohli was seen advising the young keeper. The duo were seen conversing at the nets when Kohli stepped up to Pant and encouraged him.

The former India captain was seen assisting Indian opener KL Rahul, who was having a bad run in Adelaide. Kohli was spotted having a lengthy talk with Rahul following which the Karnataka batter put forth an outstanding effort against Bangladesh.

KL Rahul scored 50 off 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes. Later in the press conference, the Karanataka batter discussed the conversation with Kohli, revealing that they discussed the Australian circumstances, which were different this time.

"We were actually just discussing how Australian conditions have been a little different this time. We have come here before and played Test cricket and we expected the wickets to play in a certain way and that's not happened so far and it's been more challenging than our previous tour. We were just talking about that thing", KL Rahul said.

India will take on Zimbabwe in the final league game of the T20 World Cup 2022. Given their recent form, India is considered the favorite to win the match and end up as Group 2 table toppers.

