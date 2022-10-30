T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli set to break another world record after reaching THIS milestone during IND-SA clash

Virat Kohli- File Photo

Virat Kohli, India's star player achieved another career milestone in the T20 World Cup match against South Africa. Kohli scored 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup. He achieved the century mark in in 21 innings, with 12 half-centuries.

Despite being dismissed on 12 (11) by Lungi Ngidi, Kohli is on his way to breaking a gigantic world record. Virat is only 16 runs away from becoming the T20 World Cup's highest run-scorer.

Virat scored 62 runs off 44 deliveries against the Netherlands, including three boundaries and two sixes, surpassing Chris Gayle on the list. The former India captain scored 82 runs off 53 deliveries to lead India to victory over Pakistan.

Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka leads the list with 1016 runs, and Kohli is only 15 runs behind him.

Players with the most runs in the T20 World Cups:

Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 1016 runs in 31 matches

Virat Kohli (India) - 1001 runs in 24 matches

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 965 runs in 33 matches

Rohit Sharma (India) - 919 runs in 36 matches

Tilakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 897 runs in 35 matches

After India’s win over Pakistan, Australian legend Greg Chappell wrote a column for The Sydney Morning Herald, in which he said Kohli’s magnificent knock against Pakistan legitimized T20 cricket as an art form.

"Ironically, it was also the innings that legitimized T20 cricket as, dare I say it, an art form, more than any that I have seen in the past 15 years. Nobody can dismiss T20 cricket as simply entertainment ever again. I can think of many of the best hitters in the modern game who could have pulled off a similar victory, and probably have, but none has ever done it with pure batting skills in the manner that Kohli did against Pakistan," wrote Chappell.

READ| 'GOAT Sharma': Fans hail Rohit after he becomes player with most appearances in T20 World Cup history