T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli scores fourth fifty, leads Player of the Tournament race

Virat Kohli has regained his top form just at the right moment that is the T20 World Cup. He scored his fourth fifty of the tournament in Adelaide in the game against England. He got out after scoring 50 in 40 balls, but it was his anchor innings that put India in the driver seat during ultimate overs. The momentum came back to the Indian side when Virat steadied the sheep and then Pandya launched an assault on English bowlers.

Now, Virat is the highest run scorer in the tournament with four fifty. His total tally is 296 so far, and it can further if India gets to the final. He has played six innings with an average of 98.66. The batsman next to him is Netherlands’ Max O’Dowd who has made 242 runs in 8 innings, but the gap between them is way too much.

There have been some scintillating performances throughout the tournament but at this point, Virat Kohli looks far ahead in the race.

