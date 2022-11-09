T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's 82-run knock vs PAK to heartbreak vs SA, watch India's dream run into semis

Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have had a near-flawless record at the T20 World Cup 2022 so far, as they prepare for the semifinal hurdle in England at Adelaide. The Men in Blue began their World Cup campaign with a memorable win over Pakistan, followed by another clinical display against the Netherlands.

South Africa handed India a tough reality check but they bounced back to winning ways with another thrilling five-run win courtesy of DLS method in a rain-curtailed affair against Bangladesh.

India's qualification was confirmed as soon as the South African side lost to Netherlands, but the team finished top of Group 2 with another effective display versus Zimbabwe.

Only two more games remain for Team India to lift the World Cup trophy, but before that, the focus is on the semifinal clash against England.

From Virat Kohli's memorable 82-run knock to Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg against Zimbabwe, there have been many memorable moments during the World Cup for the Men in Blue.

Star Sports released a teaser of India's road to the semifinal and it's surely worth taking a look at.

Team India had arrived in Adelaide ahead of their semifinal clash versus England, and they had a practice session on Tuesday, with another session scheduled on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the other semifinal in Sydney later in the day.