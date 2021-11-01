T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli's 10-year old tweet goes viral after India's loss to New Zealand

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's 10-year old tweet has gone viral on social media after his side's hammering against New Zealand on Sunday in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Kohli's luck with coin toss continued to play hide and seek with him as the men in blue were put in to bat first. The new opening combination didn't help as Isha Kishan was dismissed by Trent Boult in the third over of the innings.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul taped the tap for a while before it was ripped apart in the final over of the powerplay by Tim Southee. After which it was just a mismatch out there. The players seemed confused as to whether to take a few balls or to go after the bowling, so dot balls kept creeping up and when they decided to attack, they were finding fielders.

It was a monumental collapse as Ravindra Jadeja's face-saving 26* helped India get to a score of 110 runs, otherwise, it looked impossible at one point.

111 was never going to be challenging and Daryl Mitchell, New Zealand's new opener came out all guns blazing and the low score provided him the freedom. He went after Indian spinners and the rest was calmly handled by skipper Kane Williamson as they won with 33 balls to spare.

Team India's second consecutive loss has put their campaign in jeopardy and qualification to the semi-finals looks improbable.

Kohli's tweet dates, January 23, 2011 reflected the situation and sentiments of many in which he wrote, "Sad for the loss going home now."

Sad for the loss :( going home now — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 23, 2011

The tweet resurfaced after India's loss and it went viral as the users started quoting and replying t the same saying Kohli had already predicted India's run in the T20 World Cup 2021, 10 years ago. Here are some of the reactions:

Even after 10 years https://t.co/fHdoyxUA4y — Ali's Sunflower (@BiyaAli9) October 31, 2021

Consistency is the https://t.co/yzEL6dfhxz — Dilip Jain | दिलीप जैन (@dilipjain1979) October 31, 2021