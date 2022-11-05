T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli not the only person in India camp celebrating his birthday today

File Photo

Team India icon Virat Kohli turned 34 today. Kohli’s birthday has been the buzz word on the internet with fans and admirers from across the world sending their wishes to the ‘King’ of world cricket. Visuals have emerged from far and wide of Kohli’s fans celebrating his birthday with passion. The star batsman celebrated his birthday in Australia along with his teammates and support staff at the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli is not the only member of the India camp at the tournament to have celebrated his birthday today. Paddy Upton, the camp’s mental conditioning expert, also celebrated his birthday alongside Kohli.

Kohli and Upton were seen cutting birthday cakes at the team hotel, with the rest of the squad participating in the celebrations. In Team India’s press conference, Ravichandran Ashwin had revealed earlier that Kohli had cut the cake and that Rishabh Pant had eaten most of it.

A video of Kohli and Paddy Upton cutting birthday cakes at the same time surfaced on social media.

Paddy Upton’s long association with the Indian cricket team

54 today, Upton returned to the India camp in July this year on the recommendation of current head coach Rahul Dravid. The veteran support staff has a long history of serving Indian cricket. He was an assistant to coach Gary Kirsten from 2008 to 2011. He was part of the camp that won the 2011 World Cup under skipper MS Dhoni.

Upton then joined South Africa’s support staff to team up again with Gary Kirsten in 2013, helping the Proteas become the number one Test cricket team in the world. Upton has also been associated with IPL teams Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils and other T20 teams like Sydney Thunder (BBL) and Lahore Qalandars (PSL)

Kohli's birthday celebrations at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Kohli was also seen cutting another birthday cake while celebrating with mediapersons covering Team India's journey at the T20 World Cup 2022 in a gesture that was praised on the internet.

Kohli's 34th birthday comes a day before India play their final Super 12 group stage match against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Australia. India are at the top in Super 12 Group B points table but have not qualified yet. With a win against Zimbabwe, India will be assured to qualify for a final four spot as winners of their group. The India vs Zimbabwe match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from 1:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 6.

