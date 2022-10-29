T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli likely to break THIS record held by Sachin Tendulkar when India face South Africa

File Photo

Batting star Virat Kohli has been in scintillating form at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He has yet again shown how he loves to bat in the country where he has a phenomenal record. Unbeaten at the T20 World Cup after two matches, Virat Kohli is likely to add another feather to his cap if he surpasses Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs by an Indian in Australia on Sunday.

Kohli needs just 26 more runs to equal Tendulkar’s 3,300 runs in 67 matches in Australia. In comparison, Kohli has made 3,274 runs in Australia in 55 matches (66 innings). Sachin had scored seven tons and 17 fifties with an average of 42 in Australia. Kohli has scored 11 tons and 17 fifties with an average of over 55.

Kohli made an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls versus Pakistan in an innings which he called his best and was widely hailed as one of the greatest by many former and present cricketers including Tendulkar. He followed it up with a fine 62-run unbeaten knock against Netherlands in India’s second win at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli’s overall stats in Australia are further highlighted by his incredible T20I record in the country. He played 13 matches in the country and scored 595 runs in 12 innings with an unreal average of 85. With a top score of 90 not out, Kohli has seven half-centuries to his name in Australia. He is also the only Indian player to have scored more than 500 runs in T20Is in Australia.

Kohli and Team India will face South Africa in an epic Super 12 clash on Sunday (October 30) at Perth. The match starts at 4:30 pm India time.

(With inputs from agencies)