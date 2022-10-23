Virat Kohli fans from across border sport Pakistan jersey with his name and number, internet has mixed reactions

Photos: Twitter

Melbourne Cricket Ground has become a carnival of cricket as fans of both India and Pakistan have come out with unique celebrations. Some ardent Virat Kohli fans from Pakistan were seen sporting a unique tribute to the ‘King’. The green jersey of Pakistan had Kohli’s name and number 18 on the back, exemplifying how the enthusiasm for cricket knows no bounds.

However, not everyone on the internet was pleased to see the unique gesture. While some netizens praised the fans for not letting the developments off the field affect their love for the star India batsman, some others trolled the fans for their unique jerseys.

Virat Kohli fan from Pakistan, he is currently the face of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/I2U15LDMGj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022

With India to play Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 marquee match, fans quickly shared their views on the Pakistan jerseys with Kohli's name. Some netizens trolled the Pak fan while several highlighted that the star Indian talisman has a huge fan base in the neighbouring country.

