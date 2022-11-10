T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 4000 runs in T20Is

Virat Kohli (File Photo)

India's premier batsman Virat Kohl became the first batter in history to score 4000 runs in T20 Internationals. Kohli reached the milestone against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Thursday.

Earlier, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, Kohli became the all-time leading run-scorer in men's T20 World Cups, breaking Mahela Jayawardene's 2014 record of 1016 runs. Kohli needed 42 runs to surpass 4000 T20I runs and did so with a boundary off Adil Rashid in the 15th over of India's innings.

Kohli was the only cricketer to be named Player of the Tournament in both the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups. Kohli has also amassed the most runs in T20I cricket history. He is ahead of skipper Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, and Paul Stirling on the list. Kohli has a strike rate of around 140 and an average of more than 50 right now.

Kohli is also the leading scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022, having scored over 270 runs in six matches. Even while openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to get going consistently, the star batter has served as an anchor for India's batting line-up.

Kohli bailed India out of trouble in their Super 12 opener against Pakistan in Melbourne with a stunning 53-ball 82 not out and went on to score two more fifties in the competition.

