T20 World Cup: Bangladesh fielder hits umpire with throw in crazy run out panic, watch

Bangladesh bowed out of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday as Pakistan proved the better team and qualified for the semi-finals. As Pakistan cruised nervously towards a win, Bangladesh players were desperate to turn the match around. In a potential runout, one Bangladesh fielder hit the run out.

The Pakistan batsman was back in the crease but the short mid-off fielder desperately tried to make something out of it, throwing it erratically towards the non-striker’s end. The umpire tried to hurriedly get out of the way but ended up getting caught on the thigh. As he rubbed off the hit and stumbled away, Bangladesh were still in the act and kept attempting a run out.

ICC uploaded a clip on Instagram:

Fans reacted to the incident with memes. Some fans also found irony in the stray throw hitting the umpire. Bangladesh saw a controversial dismissal of skipper Shakib Al Hasan in an decision and review being highlighted as an umpiring blunder on social media.

Bangladesh throw hits the umpire pic.twitter.com/BIZfvHzKo3 — Anirudh(@anirudhkoul1) November 6, 2022

