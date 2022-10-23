Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam rate their skills out of 100 on various aspects of game, Watch

Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav are among the top three T20I batters in ICC rankings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam rate their skills out of 100 on various aspects of game, Watch
Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam (File Photo)

As the T20 World Cup 2022 Super stages begin, everyone is enthusiastic about the India-Pakistan game, and the buildup to the event is massive. In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan defeated India with a resounding victory. Almost a year has gone, and both teams have seen some personnel changes.

However, two players from both sides will play a crucial part in the forthcoming match at the MCG on Sunday. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the most difficult hitters to dismiss and is regarded among the top batters in the world. The 28-year-old smiled as he rated his talents out of 100, and it's no surprise that he selected fast bowling as his strongest category, with 90 ratings. He only gave 60 points for fielding but was clearly prepared to work on it while smiling.

While Azam gave restrained evaluations, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav took a different approach. The 32-year-old provided ratings of 90 for power, 93 for stroke range, 95 for his game against spin, 93 against pace, and 90 for fielding, demonstrating his confidence. Suryakumar also claimed that he wants to get better at playing fast bowlers and that he enjoys fielding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Suryakumar has been in top form with the bat in the last year and has thoroughly loved his time in international cricket. With an average of over 40 and a strike rate of almost 177, he is India's highest run-scorer in T20Is this year and will play an important part in the middle order with his flashy shot making.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He continues to astound the cricketing world with his exceptional skill set and is projected to be India's X factor player in the lineup.

READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: Rohit wins toss, India to bowl first, check team news, scorecard

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.