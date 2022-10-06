'T20 World Cup standby players can look at ODI series as preparation', says Shikhar Dhawan

The India squad also features fresh faces like Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar, as well as uncapped players like Rahul Tripathi and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Senior India batter Shikhar Dhawan indicated that the ODI series against South Africa can be used to prepare India's backup players for the T20 World Cup.

Dhawan-led new look India will play South Africa in the inaugural One-Day International (ODI) on October 6 in Lucknow. The standby players for the 50-over series include Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravi Bishnoi.

"Of course, it is very important because the more matches they (standby players) are going to play, they will be in better groove and better mindset. If the boys perform well, then obviously the confidence will help them. Who knows they might get a chance so they can look at this series as preparation," Dhawan said in the press conference on the eve of the first ODI.

The India squad also features fresh faces like Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar, as well as uncapped players like Rahul Tripathi and Shahbaz Ahmed. Dhawan, who led India on trips to Sri Lanka and the West Indies, noted that the experience will help the young players progress.

"If you look at the performance of our youngsters, the transition that happened shows their confidence. The more they play they will get more experience, their confidence level will increase. They will learn from mistakes. Even for me as well. Keeping 2023 (World Cup) in mind, the more matches I play will be beneficial for me.

"The team is very good and with this team we played in West Indies and Zimbabwe. Most of the players are the same, there are one or two new players. We share a good tuning. The new boys have brought in new energy. They have been doing well in the last few series," Dhawan added.

The ODI series is part of the World Super League, with points available to qualify for the World Cup in 2023. As the hosts, India has automatic qualification for the main event. South Africa, who are currently ranked 11th in the Super League rankings, would like to gain points.

