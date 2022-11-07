T20 World Cup semifinals: India vs England, Pakistan vs New Zealand; live streaming, venue, playing XI

Source: Twitter

The semifinalists of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 were confirmed on Sunday as India and Pakistan made it out of Group 2, to join New Zealand and England in the last four. With the Super 12 stage done and dusted, all the attention now switches to the semifinals.

The aforementioned four teams will go head-to-head to reach the final of T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 13. New Zealand will take on Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9, followed by a battle between Team India and England at Adelaide Oval on November 10.

Kane Williamson's side finished top of Group 1 followed by England, each of whom racked up 7 points but the Kiwis finished first courtesy of their higher net run rate. Elsewhere, South Africa's shocking defeat against the Netherlands on Sunday paved the way for India's qualification.

Pakistan prevailed over Bangladesh in a virtual quarterfinal clash to reach the last four, followed by Rohit Sharma and Co's win over Zimbabwe that took them to 8 points as they finished at the top.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals: Here's all you need to know

Semifinal 1: New Zealand vs Pakistan – Wednesday (November 9), 01:30 PM (IST) – Sydney Cricket Ground

Semifinal 2: India vs England – Thursday (November 10), 01:30 PM (IST) – Adelaide Oval

Final: Sunday (November 13) – Melbourne Cricket Ground

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals live on TV in India?

Both semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Pakistan and India vs England will be broadcasted live on television in India on Start Sports Network channels.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals live streaming online in India?

Both semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Pakistan and India vs England live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.