T20 World Cup semi-final: Fans perform special puja ahead of IND vs ENG high octane clash

Team India will face England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval. With a final's berth on the line, it is set to be an exciting match between two elite T20I sides. Both teams' fans will be hoping for a victory. Despite the fact that cricket began in England, Indian supporters are more enthusiastic about the game.

The Indian cricket team fans are regarded as the most ardent of all cricket-playing nations. Now, as their team prepares for a must-win game, and considering India's performance in previous knockout games, fans don't want to take any chances. As a result, a few Indian cricket team devotees performed a special puja in order to pray for India's victory over England.

Fans in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, performed a special puja at the Rameshwar Temple. One of the members told ANI that they are doing a special prayer to celebrate India's semifinal success over England.

उत्तर प्रदेश: भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच आज होने वाले टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल मैच से पहले कानपुर में भारतीय टीम के प्रशंसकों ने रामेश्वर मंदिर में पूजा की।



एक व्यक्ति ने बताया, "भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच होने वाले सेमीफाइनल मैच में भारत की जीत के लिए विशेष पूजा का आयोजन किया है।" pic.twitter.com/QIiWZay8t6 November 10, 2022

India made a strong impact during the Super 12s, winning four of their five matches and finishing first in Group 2. The loss to South Africa was the only hiccup in an otherwise solid group stage performance.

On the other hand, England recovered admirably after losing to Ireland in the Super 12s. When the match against Australia was washed out, qualifying for the semi-finals looked impossible, but Jos Buttler's players delivered great performances against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to make it into the final four.

