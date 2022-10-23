Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

T20 World Cup's leading wicket taker Wanindu Hasaranga has most bizarre bowling action, netizens react

Ireland scored 128 runs in their innings due to tight bowling by Sri Lanka but Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling action was discussed the most.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

T20 World Cup's leading wicket taker Wanindu Hasaranga has most bizarre bowling action, netizens react
Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka and Ireland, who recently qualified for super 12 from their respective groups came face to face against each other in a group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat first but their opening batters did not deliver as expected as the team lost the wicket of their skipper in the 2nd over.

READ: ICC T20 World Cup: Watch Pakistan 'Superfan' Momin Saqib's hilarious interview on IND vs PAK T20 WC clash

Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga bowled tight lines throughout the match and took 2 wickets during his spell. He conceded 25 runs. But what was more talked about regarding his spell was his bowling action and his action reminded many people of Kedar Jadhav. Check out how netizens reacted to his bowling action.

Coming to the match, Chasing a target of 128 runs, the Sri Lankan team is off to a good start and has scored  61 runs at the loss of 1 wicket after 9 overs. They need 62 runs in 66 deliveries.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sonali Phogat death: From TV show host, Bigg Boss contestant to BJP leader, a look at late star's journey
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Viral Photos of the Day: Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt promote Chup
Viral Photos of the Day: Tara Sutaria, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty raise temperature in stylish outfits
National Sports Day 2022: Lagaan, Chak De India, 83, Bollywood movies to binge watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh: 32-year-old health worker raped by 17-year-old boy in clinic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.