T20 World Cup's leading wicket taker Wanindu Hasaranga has most bizarre bowling action, netizens react

Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka and Ireland, who recently qualified for super 12 from their respective groups came face to face against each other in a group A clash of the ICC T20 World Cup. Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bat first but their opening batters did not deliver as expected as the team lost the wicket of their skipper in the 2nd over.

Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga bowled tight lines throughout the match and took 2 wickets during his spell. He conceded 25 runs. But what was more talked about regarding his spell was his bowling action and his action reminded many people of Kedar Jadhav. Check out how netizens reacted to his bowling action.

Not sure why a bowler like #Hasaranga has has to bowl atleast one delivery every over at a trajectory even lower than #KedarJadhav.



He's already a wayyyyy better bowler even if he sticks to his regular action.#SLvsIre #T20WorldCup2022 — Jitendra Soni (@jdsoni7) October 23, 2022

Coming to the match, Chasing a target of 128 runs, the Sri Lankan team is off to a good start and has scored 61 runs at the loss of 1 wicket after 9 overs. They need 62 runs in 66 deliveries.