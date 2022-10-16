Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Rohit Sharma meets 11-year-old prodigy, bats against him in the nets, see pics

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has won hearts with his gesture as he met a young fan, and played against him in the nets, and gave him his autograph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Rohit Sharma meets 11-year-old prodigy, bats against him in the nets, see pics
Credits: ImTanuj Singh (Twitter)

Team India have reached Brisbane, wherein they are gearing up to face off against Australia in their first official warmup match of the T20 World Cup 2022. All the Indian players are putting in the hard yards and skipper Rohit Sharma is leading by example. 

The 35-year-old won hearts with his gesture for a young fan, whom he recently spotted bowling. The 11-year-old prodigy named Drushil Chauhan caught Rohit's eye while he was bowling. 

The Indian skipper subsequently met him and asked him to bowl to Rohit in the nets. Subsequently, he was pretty impressed by the young fan's exploits and gave him his autograph. 

READ| T20 World Cup 2022, SL vs NAM Live Updates: SL in command, NAM cross 100-run mark

Pictures of Rohit facing Drushil in the nets have since gone viral on social media, and the 'Hitman'' can also be seen giving the young prodigy his autograph. 

See pictures:

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.