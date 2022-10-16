Rohit Sharma meets 11-year-old prodigy, bats against him in the nets, see pics

Credits: ImTanuj Singh (Twitter)

Team India have reached Brisbane, wherein they are gearing up to face off against Australia in their first official warmup match of the T20 World Cup 2022. All the Indian players are putting in the hard yards and skipper Rohit Sharma is leading by example.

The 35-year-old won hearts with his gesture for a young fan, whom he recently spotted bowling. The 11-year-old prodigy named Drushil Chauhan caught Rohit's eye while he was bowling.

The Indian skipper subsequently met him and asked him to bowl to Rohit in the nets. Subsequently, he was pretty impressed by the young fan's exploits and gave him his autograph.

Pictures of Rohit facing Drushil in the nets have since gone viral on social media, and the 'Hitman'' can also be seen giving the young prodigy his autograph.

See pictures:

Nice gesture from Indian captain Rohit Sharma, he saw a young kid bowling really well, 11-year-old Drushil Chauhan (left-arm fast bowler) then take him into the net session to bowl to the Indian captain and meet the players in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/B6ya5hGmxH October 16, 2022

A 11-year old kid Drushil Chauhan bowling well in Australia and Indian Captain Rohit Sharma called him and asked him to bowl. This is really nice gesture from Hitman Rohit Sharma, he encouraged the young kid & also he gave his autograph. Well done, Ro. pic.twitter.com/susoPnIYLA — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 16, 2022

