T20 World Cup: Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik hit training ground ahead of warm-up game against Australia, Watch

Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have begun their preparations for the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia.

The prominent India cricketers can be seen practising on their wicket-keeping skills in a video shared by the ICC, leaving fans guessing who will get to wear the gloves in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

"The Indian wicketkeepers have hit the field," the ICC captioned the Instagram reel.

Pant and Karthik both played in India's recent bilateral series as well as the Asia Cup. It remains to be seen whether both get picked for India's first match against Pakistan. In the absence of left-hander Ravindra Jadeja, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to knee surgery, Pant could get an opportunity in the middle.

On October 12, the Rohit Sharma-led India played a practice match against Western Australia in Perth. Despite KL Rahul's 74-ball 55 in pursuit of the 167-run chase, India fell short by 36 runs.

India has bolstered its fast bowling attack by replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah with the seasoned Mohammed Shami. Shami, on the other hand, hasn't played a T20I for India since the 2021 T20 World Cup in November.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been added to the BCCI's list of standby players. Fans were outraged because they expected Siraj, who replaced Bumrah during the T20I series against South Africa, to be named to the 15-man team.

