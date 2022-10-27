T20 World Cup: Rilee Rossouw powers South Africa to 104-run win over Bangladesh in record-shattering match

Rilee Rossouw celebrates his hundred | Photo: PTI

South Africa demolished Bangladesh by 104 runs in a stunning show at the Sydney Cricket Ground at the T20 World Cup match on Thursday. The Proteas were the first to bat and posted a monstrous 205 for 5. South Africa’s innings saw the record for the highest partnership in any T20 match broken. Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock’s 168 run partnership overtook Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara’s 166 from 2010 against the West Indies.

After de Kock got out for a brilliant 63 in 38 balls, Rossouw broke records with the first century of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He ended with 109 from 56 balls, making the fifth highest T20 World Cup score and the 10th century in T20 World Cup history.

Rossouw also became the first batsman in T20I history from a full member nation to score back-to-back centuries. It was also the highest T20 score by any South African and the first century at a T20 World Cup by a South African.

In response, Bangladesh crumbled under pressure, getting all out for 101 in 16. 3 overs as Anrich Nortje picked a career best of 4 wickets for 10 runs leading a brilliant bowling performance. Tabraiz Shamsi also starred with three wickets for 20 runs.

Brief Score:

South Africa: 205 for 5 in 20 overs (Rilee Rossouw 109, Quinton de Kock 63; Shakib Al Hasan 2/33).

Bangladesh: 101 all out in 16.3 overs (Liton Das 34; Anrich Nortje 4/10).

READ | T20 World Cup: South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw creates history, first batsman to do THIS in T20Is

(Inputs from PTI)