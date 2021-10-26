T20 World Cup: Pakistan overcome New Zealand with a convincing 5-wicket win

Pakistan continued their fine form from the historic win against India to overcome New Zealand and make it two wins from two matches at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. After restricting New Zealand to 134 for the loss of 8 wickets, Pakistan chased down the target with 8 balls and 5 wickets to spare.

Haris Rauf starred with the ball, picking up 4 wickets. A late blitz by Asif Ali (27 runs of 12 balls) during the chase ensured that Pakistan won convincingly at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 26.

A second consecutive win puts Pakistan in the driving seat and at the top of the Group 2 in the Super 12 phase of the competition with four points.

The PERFECT selfie number Two out of two for team Pakistan! #WeHaveWeWill #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/KcrJaAXHMs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2021

Asif whacked one four and three sixes while Shoaib Malik smashed 26 to help Pakistan chase down 135 despite a wobble in the middle. Chasing 135, Pakistan got off to a slow start and Babar Azam`s wicket in the sixth over further dented the team`s hopes. Tim Southee cleaned bowled Babar to take his 100th T20I wicket.

Ish Sodhi then trapped Fakhar Zaman in front of the stumps as Pakistan got reduced to 47/2. The Babar-led side lost two quick wickets in the name of Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Rizwan as New Zealand gained control over the game.

Conway flew in the air to pull off an absolute stunner which ended Hafeez`s stint at the crease. However, Asif came to rescue Pakistan as he stitched an unbeaten 48-run stand with Shoaib to take his home in the 19th over.

Put into bat first, New Zealand scored 134/8 in 20 overs as Haris Rauf starred with the ball picking up four wickets. Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway scored 27, 25, 27 runs as New Zealand batsmen struggled to get their feet in. The Kiwis got off to a decent start but Pakistan kept taking wickets at regular intervals which didn`t allow New Zealand to post a respectable total.